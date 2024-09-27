Israeli airstrikes target Nabatieh and surrounding areas, causing casualties

Lebanon News
2024-09-27 | 00:42
Israeli airstrikes target Nabatieh and surrounding areas, causing casualties
0min
Israeli airstrikes target Nabatieh and surrounding areas, causing casualties

Starting at midnight, Israeli warplanes launched a wide-scale aerial attack, carrying out a series of heavy airstrikes focused on the city of Nabatieh. 

The Israeli airstrikes also targeted Kfar Roummane in successive waves.

The towns of Houmine El Faouqa,  Kfar Roummane, Shawkin, Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, and Maifadoun were subjected to consecutive airstrikes, which also affected Nabatiyeh El Faouqa and Kfar Tebnit, where two successive airstrikes hit the Al-Baraka neighborhood.

 Reports indicate that there were casualties.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

Nabatieh

Casualties

Aerial Attack

