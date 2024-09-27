Lebanon's FM Bou Habib discusses recent developments with European counterparts; Bulgarian Minister denies involvement in exploded wireless devices

Lebanon News
2024-09-27 | 05:23
Lebanon&#39;s FM Bou Habib discusses recent developments with European counterparts; Bulgarian Minister denies involvement in exploded wireless devices
2min
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib discusses recent developments with European counterparts; Bulgarian Minister denies involvement in exploded wireless devices

Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib discussed with his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot, the ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire and restore calm to Lebanon, as well as the importance and urgency of electing a president.

Bou Habib also consulted with Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam al Sabbagh on the "recent unfortunate developments in Lebanon" and the Syrian displacement crisis. 

They emphasized the need for the international community to support Syrians in their homeland through early recovery efforts and the activation of the Arab Communication Committee to support Syria and help the Syrian people overcome their crisis.

Bou Habib met separately with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, where he briefed them on the developments and dangerous escalation in Lebanon.

Both ministers offered humanitarian and political support to help Lebanon out of its crisis and welcomed the U.S.-French initiative for a ceasefire.

Bou Habib held a sideline meeting with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov, who informed him that Bulgaria has no connection whatsoever, directly or indirectly, to the manufacturing or trade of the wireless devices that recently exploded, causing many Lebanese casualties. 

Kondov denied the claims circulated by some media outlets regarding Bulgaria's involvement in this matter.

He also delivered Lebanon's speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, outlining the Lebanese position on recent developments and events.

