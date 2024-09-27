News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah launches Fadi 1 rocket barrage at Ilaniya settlement in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-09-27 | 05:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah launches Fadi 1 rocket barrage at Ilaniya settlement in Israel
Hezbollah announced Friday that it had launched a salvo of Fadi 1 rockets at the Ilaniya settlement in Israeli territory.
This comes after Israel launched a series of attacks on several villages and towns in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Fadi 1
Rocket barrage
Ilaniya
Settlement
Israel
Next
Series of Israeli airstrikes pound southern and eastern Lebanon
Woman's body recovered from rubble in Tyre after an Israeli airstrike
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:13
Netanyahu addresses UN: No place in Iran that Israel cannot reach; Israel's patience ran out with Hezbollah
Middle East News
10:13
Netanyahu addresses UN: No place in Iran that Israel cannot reach; Israel's patience ran out with Hezbollah
0
Middle East News
09:24
Houthis claim attack on three US warships in the Red Sea
Middle East News
09:24
Houthis claim attack on three US warships in the Red Sea
0
Lebanon News
08:26
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Ongoing diplomatic and intelligence discussions aim for de-escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
08:26
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Ongoing diplomatic and intelligence discussions aim for de-escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
0
Lebanon News
08:10
UN: Lebanon facing deadliest period 'in a generation'
Lebanon News
08:10
UN: Lebanon facing deadliest period 'in a generation'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:26
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Ongoing diplomatic and intelligence discussions aim for de-escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
08:26
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Ongoing diplomatic and intelligence discussions aim for de-escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
0
Lebanon News
08:10
UN: Lebanon facing deadliest period 'in a generation'
Lebanon News
08:10
UN: Lebanon facing deadliest period 'in a generation'
0
Lebanon News
08:01
Israeli security official says any ground operation in Lebanon will be brief
Lebanon News
08:01
Israeli security official says any ground operation in Lebanon will be brief
0
Lebanon News
07:39
US Embassy spokesperson says no evacuation of American citizens is currently underway
Lebanon News
07:39
US Embassy spokesperson says no evacuation of American citizens is currently underway
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-23
Biden announces UAE as major US defense partner: White House
World News
2024-09-23
Biden announces UAE as major US defense partner: White House
0
Lebanon News
06:50
ISF discover suspicious wireless device in Zuqaq al-Blat in Beirut
Lebanon News
06:50
ISF discover suspicious wireless device in Zuqaq al-Blat in Beirut
0
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Iran warns Israel of 'dangerous consequences' of Lebanon strikes
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Iran warns Israel of 'dangerous consequences' of Lebanon strikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-12
Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-12
Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:24
Hezbollah announces death of commander Mohammed Hussein Srur following Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
Lebanon News
17:24
Hezbollah announces death of commander Mohammed Hussein Srur following Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
2
Lebanon News
10:46
Driver injured in reported car explosion in Kahaleh area; Israeli drone strike suspected
Lebanon News
10:46
Driver injured in reported car explosion in Kahaleh area; Israeli drone strike suspected
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:57
Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate
News Bulletin Reports
13:57
Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate
4
World News
14:10
Lebanon truce call was 'coordinated' with Israel: White House
World News
14:10
Lebanon truce call was 'coordinated' with Israel: White House
5
Lebanon News
14:31
Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:31
Israel army announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
13:16
Kataeb Party leader demands end to war, warns: Lebanon is becoming a 'second Gaza'
Lebanon News
13:16
Kataeb Party leader demands end to war, warns: Lebanon is becoming a 'second Gaza'
7
Lebanon News
12:20
Lebanese army blows up pager devices in Choueifat area, causes rising smoke
Lebanon News
12:20
Lebanese army blows up pager devices in Choueifat area, causes rising smoke
8
Lebanon News
11:56
Hezbollah launches 80 rockets on Safed, northern Israel
Lebanon News
11:56
Hezbollah launches 80 rockets on Safed, northern Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More