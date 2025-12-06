Iran judiciary says two marathon organisers arrested after hijab breach

Iran's judiciary said on Saturday that two organisers of a marathon on Kish island were arrested for allowing unveiled women to compete in the race.



"Two of the main organisers of the competition were arrested on warrants," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported on Saturday, the day after the marathon took place.



"One of those arrested is an official in the Kish free zone, and the other works for the private company that organised the race," it added.



AFP



