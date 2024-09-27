Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 25 since early Friday morning: Health Ministry

Lebanon News
2024-09-27 | 07:26
High views
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 25 since early Friday morning: Health Ministry
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 25 since early Friday morning: Health Ministry

Lebanon's Health Minister Firas Abiad announced that at least 25 people have been killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the early hours of Friday morning.

