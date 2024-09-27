News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Initial toll: Israeli airstrikes kill two, wound 76 in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-27 | 13:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Initial toll: Israeli airstrikes kill two, wound 76 in Beirut's southern suburbs
An initial report from the Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Public Health Ministry reveals that two people were killed and 76 others injured in consecutive Israeli airstrikes on Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs.
The Ministry clarified that among the injuries, 61 were classified as minor, while 15 required hospitalization.
Lebanon News
Initial
Toll
Israeli
Airstrikes
Kill
Wound
Beirut
Suburbs
Next
Fuel prices rise while diesel drops in Lebanon
Israeli airstrike in Chebaa kills 9; rescue teams continue efforts to clear rubble
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Initial toll: 6 killed, 15 injured in the Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Initial toll: 6 killed, 15 injured in the Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Updated toll of Israeli airstrikes: Four killed in Bint Jbeil, seven killed in Baalbek-Hermel
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Updated toll of Israeli airstrikes: Four killed in Bint Jbeil, seven killed in Baalbek-Hermel
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Initial toll: At least 50 killed in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon, evacuations increase
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Initial toll: At least 50 killed in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon, evacuations increase
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:55
Senior official says Israel hopes to avoid ground invasion of Lebanon but won't rule it out
Lebanon News
15:55
Senior official says Israel hopes to avoid ground invasion of Lebanon but won't rule it out
0
Lebanon News
15:48
Lebanese PM Mikati to return to Beirut amid Israeli assault, ends UN meetings
Lebanon News
15:48
Lebanese PM Mikati to return to Beirut amid Israeli assault, ends UN meetings
0
Lebanon News
15:23
UN chief Guterres backs Lebanon ceasefire plan
Lebanon News
15:23
UN chief Guterres backs Lebanon ceasefire plan
0
Lebanon News
15:16
Hamas condemns Israeli 'escalation' with Beirut strike
Lebanon News
15:16
Hamas condemns Israeli 'escalation' with Beirut strike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
16:05
Israel is crossing Tehran's red lines, adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader warns
Middle East News
16:05
Israel is crossing Tehran's red lines, adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader warns
0
Lebanon News
06:10
Civil Defense reveals latest developments in search and rescue operations at Israeli airstrike sites
Lebanon News
06:10
Civil Defense reveals latest developments in search and rescue operations at Israeli airstrike sites
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-25
Lebanon's Central Bank requests exceptional payment of three monthly installments for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-25
Lebanon's Central Bank requests exceptional payment of three monthly installments for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166
0
Lebanon News
12:41
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
Lebanon News
12:41
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:24
Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions
Lebanon News
11:24
Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions
2
Lebanon News
11:42
Israeli army spokesperson Adraee: Israeli army attacked the central command headquarters of Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:42
Israeli army spokesperson Adraee: Israeli army attacked the central command headquarters of Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
12:41
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
Lebanon News
12:41
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
4
Lebanon News
17:24
Hezbollah announces death of commander Mohammed Hussein Srur following Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
Lebanon News
17:24
Hezbollah announces death of commander Mohammed Hussein Srur following Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
5
Middle East News
14:51
Israel decided on Nasrallah assassination attempt last Monday, Channel 12 reports
Middle East News
14:51
Israel decided on Nasrallah assassination attempt last Monday, Channel 12 reports
6
Lebanon News
14:01
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon: Israeli 'massacre' changes the rules of the game
Lebanon News
14:01
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon: Israeli 'massacre' changes the rules of the game
7
Lebanon News
15:03
Hezbollah: Claims concerning Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs 'are false'
Lebanon News
15:03
Hezbollah: Claims concerning Israeli attack on Beirut's southern suburbs 'are false'
8
Lebanon News
08:26
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Ongoing diplomatic and intelligence discussions aim for de-escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
08:26
Arab diplomatic source to LBCI: Ongoing diplomatic and intelligence discussions aim for de-escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More