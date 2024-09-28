Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had been killed in a recent airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs.

The army announced that along with Nasrallah, it assassinated Ali Karki, the commander of the southern front, along with several other Hezbollah leaders.



Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated in a statement, "Air Force aircraft, guided by precise intelligence from the intelligence agency and the security establishment, targeted Hezbollah's central command located underground beneath a residential building in the southern suburb. The strike was carried out at a time when Hezbollah's leadership was present inside the facility."