Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security

Lebanon News
31-07-2025 | 03:52
High views
Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security
0min
Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri congratulated the Lebanese Army on its 80th anniversary, praising it as a cornerstone of national unity that has defended sovereignty with great sacrifice.

In a statement, Berri paid tribute to the army’s leadership, soldiers, and fallen and wounded personnel, calling the military “a source of hope for security and stability, and a key pillar in rebuilding the nation.”

