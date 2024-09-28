News
Beirut 28
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Source close to Hezbollah says contact with Nasrallah 'lost' since Friday night
Lebanon News
2024-09-28 | 04:30
Source close to Hezbollah says contact with Nasrallah 'lost' since Friday night
A source close to Lebanon's Hezbollah group said Saturday contact had been lost since last evening with chief Hassan Nasrallah, after Israel said it had assassinated him in a strike on the group's southern Beirut bastion.
"Contact with Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been lost since Friday evening," said the source, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. He did not confirm whether Nasrallah had been killed.
AFP
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Hassan Nasrallah
Lost Contact
Assassination
Beirut
Israel
Army
