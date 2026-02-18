Eight of nine missing skiers in California avalanche are dead: Police

Eight of the nine skiers missing in California after an avalanche have been found dead, and one remains missing, police said Wednesday.



Rescuers have been desperately searching for the group, which was caught in the avalanche early Tuesday on Castle Peak in the Tahoe area. Earlier, six skiers were found alive, two of them being taken to the hospital.



"We are still looking for one of the members at this time," Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said.



AFP



