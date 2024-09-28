Lebanon prevents Iranian plane from entering its airspace after Israeli threats

2024-09-28 | 06:22
Lebanon prevents Iranian plane from entering its airspace after Israeli threats
Lebanon prevents Iranian plane from entering its airspace after Israeli threats

A source in Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works and Transport told Reuters that the ministry requested an Iranian plane not to enter the country’s airspace after Israel warned Beirut airport’s air traffic control that it would use "force" if the plane landed.

The source added that it is still unclear what was on board the plane, and that the priority is people's lives.

Reuters

