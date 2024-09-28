News
Lebanon prevents Iranian plane from entering its airspace after Israeli threats
Lebanon News
2024-09-28 | 06:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon prevents Iranian plane from entering its airspace after Israeli threats
A source in Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works and Transport told Reuters that the ministry requested an Iranian plane not to enter the country’s airspace after Israel warned Beirut airport’s air traffic control that it would use "force" if the plane landed.
The source added that it is still unclear what was on board the plane, and that the priority is people's lives.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Airport
Plane
Iran
Israel
Threat
Next
Israeli airstrikes resume on Beirut's southern suburbs
Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon
Previous
