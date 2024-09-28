Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah

Statement issued by Hezbollah:



*In the name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate*



*"Let those fight in the cause of Allah who sell the life of this world for the Hereafter. And whoever fights in the cause of Allah and is killed or achieves victory, We will bestow upon him a great reward."*



Allah, the Almighty, has spoken the truth.



His Eminence, the Master of Resistance, the righteous servant, has passed into the embrace of his Lord as a great martyr, a courageous leader, a bold, wise, and insightful believer. He has joined the eternal luminous convoy of the martyrs of Karbala, walking in the divine, faithful path of the prophets and martyr Imams.



His Eminence, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has joined his fellow great and immortal martyrs, who he has led for nearly thirty years. He guided them from victory to victory, succeeding the Master of the Islamic Resistance Martyrs in 1992, through the liberation of Lebanon in 2000, the divine victory of 2006, and other battles of honor and sacrifice, up to the current struggle in support of Palestine, Gaza, and the oppressed Palestinian people.



We extend our condolences to the Awaited Imam (may Allah hasten his reappearance), to the guardian of the Muslims, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei (may his shadow endure), to the great scholars, the mujahideen, the believers, the resistance nation, our patient and struggling Lebanese people, the entire Islamic nation, and all the free and oppressed people of the world. We also offer our deepest condolences to his honorable and patient family. We congratulate His Eminence, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may Allah bless his soul, for attaining the highest divine honors— the Medal of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him—realizing his greatest wish and reaching the highest levels of faith and pure belief, as a martyr on the path to Jerusalem and Palestine. We offer our condolences and congratulations for the martyrdom of his companions, who joined his pure and sacred convoy following the treacherous Zionist airstrike on the southern suburbs.



The leadership of Hezbollah pledges to the supreme, holiest, and dearest martyr in our journey, filled with sacrifices and martyrs, that we will continue our jihad against the enemy, in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defense of Lebanon and its steadfast and honorable people.



To the honorable mujahideen and victorious heroes of the Islamic Resistance, you are the trust of the martyred Sayyed, his loyal brothers, his unshakable shield, and the crown jewel of valor and sacrifice. Our leader, His Eminence, is still with us in thought, spirit, and sacred path, and you remain faithful to the promise of resistance and sacrifice until victory.



Saturday, 28-09-2024

24 Rabi' al-Awwal, 1446 AH