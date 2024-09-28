The Amal Movement's leadership issued a statement mourning the death of Secretary-General of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.



The statement described Nasrallah as a "man of truth who feared no reproach in his defense of justice, freedom, and the liberation of land [...] in Lebanon and Palestine."



The statement continued: "We mourn him as a brother, a resistant fighter from the school of His Eminence, Imam Sayyed Musa al-Sadr, and a faithful leader of Hezbollah and the valiant Islamic Resistance."



"The leadership and fighters of the Amal Movement share with our brothers in Hezbollah and all resistance forces the highest expressions of condolences and blessings. The loss of such a great and courageous figure like Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is a loss that will not weaken the resolve of the resistance in continuing along the path of truth and defending Lebanon against Zionist terrorism and its aggression, which has exceeded all moral and humanitarian boundaries," it added.



The statement concluded: "Our pledge to the martyred Sayyed, and to all the martyrs who have passed or are still waiting, is that we will remain shoulder to shoulder, heart to heart, and arm in arm. Killing and aggression will only strengthen our resolve in defending Lebanon."