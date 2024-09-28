Over 50,000 have fled Lebanon for Syria amid escalating Israeli strikes

Lebanon News
2024-09-28 | 09:55
High views
Over 50,000 have fled Lebanon for Syria amid escalating Israeli strikes
0min
Over 50,000 have fled Lebanon for Syria amid escalating Israeli strikes

The U.N. refugee chief said Saturday that more than 50,000 people had fled to Syria amid escalating Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon.

"More than 50,000 Lebanese and Syrians living in Lebanon have now crossed into Syria fleeing Israeli airstrikes," Filippo Grandi said on X, adding that "well over 200,000 people are displaced inside Lebanon".

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Syria

Israel

Strikes

Filippo Grandi

Israeli army continues strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, aims to avoid ground invasion
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
