Iran on Saturday called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in response to Israel's actions in Lebanon and across the region, following the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.



In a letter to the 15-member body, Iran's U.N. ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, expressed concern over the situation.



"The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly warns against any attack on its diplomatic premises and representatives, which would violate the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises," Iravani wrote. "Iran will not tolerate any recurrence of such aggression."



Iravani added, "Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent rights under international law to take all necessary measures in defense of its vital national and security interests."



Reuters