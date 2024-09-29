Iran calls for UNSC meeting after Hezbollah's leader killed

Lebanon News
2024-09-28 | 22:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran calls for UNSC meeting after Hezbollah&#39;s leader killed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Iran calls for UNSC meeting after Hezbollah's leader killed

Iran on Saturday called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in response to Israel's actions in Lebanon and across the region, following the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

In a letter to the 15-member body, Iran's U.N. ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, expressed concern over the situation.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly warns against any attack on its diplomatic premises and representatives, which would violate the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises," Iravani wrote. "Iran will not tolerate any recurrence of such aggression."

Iravani added, "Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent rights under international law to take all necessary measures in defense of its vital national and security interests."

Reuters

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah

Iran

United Nations

Security Council

Israel

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites in Hermel, Baalbek areas
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Iran’s Supreme Leader calls on Muslims to support Lebanon and Hezbollah against Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20

Israel's rigged devices' attack against Hezbollah: UN Security Council to hold emergency session at Lebanon's request

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:52

Israeli army strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: A turning point for the Middle East?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Israeli airstrikes target Tyre, South Lebanon; multiple casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:52

Israeli army strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites in Hermel, Baalbek areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:06

Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-25

Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-26

Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-12

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Hezbollah confirms death of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:06

Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:30

Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Arab diplomatic source tells LBCI: Initiative from Qatar and Egypt aims to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:41

Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More