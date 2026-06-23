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Iran announces three-day holiday in Tehran for Ali Khamenei's funeral
Middle East News
23-06-2026 | 09:35
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Iran announces three-day holiday in Tehran for Ali Khamenei's funeral
Iran announced Tuesday three days of public holidays in the capital Tehran for late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral ceremonies, state television reported.
"The farewell ceremony and prayers for the martyred leader's body will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 4th and 5th, in Tehran's Grand Mosalla, and the funeral will be held on Monday, July 6th, and Tehran province will be off for these three days," IRGC commander Hassan Hassanzadeh, in charge of the funeral ceremonies, was quoted as saying.
Earlier, state media said Tehran would be on holiday on July 4 and 5, while the whole country will follow suit on July 6.
AFP
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