Italian FM cancels US visit over reported Trump comments

Italy's foreign minister on Friday said he was cancelling a visit to the United States over reported comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that appeared to mock Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.



"The grave and offensive words of President Trump... offend the whole of Italy," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who had been due to visit the U.S. on June 21 and 22, said on X.



Meloni said she was "stunned" by Trump's comments to Italian channel La7 in which, according to a transcript provided by the network, he said Meloni "wanted a picture with me so badly" at the G7 summit and he agreed only because he "felt sorry for her".



AFP