Beirut's southern suburbs were subjected to 82 airstrikes between 8 p.m. Friday and midnight Saturday.



The strikes hit various locations, with six targeting Choueifat and Hay El Sellom, and 16 striking the neighborhoods of Mrayjeh and Laylaki.



Kafaat was hit by eight strikes, while nine targeted the Jamous area. Borj El Brajneh, Hadi Nasrallah Highway, and Hay Al-Amrikan each endured five strikes.



Three strikes hit the Chyah district, and eight targeted the Saint Therese neighborhood. Rouais was struck once, and two strikes each hit areas near Tahouitet El Ghadir and Bir al-Abd.



Additionally, four strikes hit the old airport road near Rawda High School, and two targeted the Barakat area near the airport.