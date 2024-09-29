Beirut's southern suburbs hit by 82 airstrikes over weekend

2024-09-29 | 04:08
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by 82 airstrikes over weekend
0min
Beirut's southern suburbs hit by 82 airstrikes over weekend

Beirut's southern suburbs were subjected to 82 airstrikes between 8 p.m. Friday and midnight Saturday.

The strikes hit various locations, with six targeting Choueifat and Hay El Sellom, and 16 striking the neighborhoods of Mrayjeh and Laylaki.

Kafaat was hit by eight strikes, while nine targeted the Jamous area. Borj El Brajneh, Hadi Nasrallah Highway, and Hay Al-Amrikan each endured five strikes.

Three strikes hit the Chyah district, and eight targeted the Saint Therese neighborhood. Rouais was struck once, and two strikes each hit areas near Tahouitet El Ghadir and Bir al-Abd.

Additionally, four strikes hit the old airport road near Rawda High School, and two targeted the Barakat area near the airport.

Lebanon News

Beirut

Southern Suburb

Lebanon

Airstrike

Strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
