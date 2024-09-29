Mikati calls for collective efforts to navigate the current crises on humanitarian, diplomatic, and security levels

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated, "The government is doing everything possible within its limited resources to manage the growing crisis, with an estimated one million people expected to be displaced—the largest displacement in Lebanon's history."



He expressed gratitude to those who have provided assistance but acknowledged that the number of displaced individuals has grown significantly.



Mikati announced measures to facilitate the entry of aid donations without customs duties and stressed the importance of coordinating aid distribution. He revealed upcoming meetings with donor organizations to address funding overseen by the Lebanese state and internal meetings to expedite legal processes.



The prime minister emphasized that Lebanon will not tolerate security breaches on its roads and will take the necessary steps to protect private property.



Additionally, decisions will be made to enhance consumer protection during these challenging times.



Highlighting Lebanon's difficult situation, Mikati called for collective efforts to navigate the current crises on humanitarian, diplomatic, and security levels. He reiterated the need to implement UN Resolution 1701 and mentioned that the army is ready to facilitate this.



Mikati also disclosed that Lebanon had received a ceasefire request from the White House for a 21-day period, which would provide time to enforce Resolution 1701. Given the country's limited resources, he further stressed the importance of financial oversight, ensuring that essential needs are met.



Moreover, Mikati reiterated his call for a ceasefire on all fronts to allow the nation to focus on addressing the humanitarian and security challenges.



He also stressed that "Lebanon believes in international legitimacy and the United Nations."