News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mikati calls for collective efforts to navigate the current crises on humanitarian, diplomatic, and security levels
Lebanon News
2024-09-29 | 06:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Mikati calls for collective efforts to navigate the current crises on humanitarian, diplomatic, and security levels
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated, "The government is doing everything possible within its limited resources to manage the growing crisis, with an estimated one million people expected to be displaced—the largest displacement in Lebanon's history."
He expressed gratitude to those who have provided assistance but acknowledged that the number of displaced individuals has grown significantly.
Mikati announced measures to facilitate the entry of aid donations without customs duties and stressed the importance of coordinating aid distribution. He revealed upcoming meetings with donor organizations to address funding overseen by the Lebanese state and internal meetings to expedite legal processes.
The prime minister emphasized that Lebanon will not tolerate security breaches on its roads and will take the necessary steps to protect private property.
Additionally, decisions will be made to enhance consumer protection during these challenging times.
Highlighting Lebanon's difficult situation, Mikati called for collective efforts to navigate the current crises on humanitarian, diplomatic, and security levels. He reiterated the need to implement UN Resolution 1701 and mentioned that the army is ready to facilitate this.
Mikati also disclosed that Lebanon had received a ceasefire request from the White House for a 21-day period, which would provide time to enforce Resolution 1701. Given the country's limited resources, he further stressed the importance of financial oversight, ensuring that essential needs are met.
Moreover, Mikati reiterated his call for a ceasefire on all fronts to allow the nation to focus on addressing the humanitarian and security challenges.
He also stressed that "Lebanon believes in international legitimacy and the United Nations."
Lebanon News
calls
collective
efforts
navigate
current
crises
humanitarian,
diplomatic,
security
levels
Next
Site of residential buildings destroyed in the strike on Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah (Video)
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah official Nabil Kaouk in Israeli airstrike
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
PM Mikati dismisses ceasefire agreement claims amid US diplomatic efforts
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
PM Mikati dismisses ceasefire agreement claims amid US diplomatic efforts
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
PM Mikati at UN Security Council: Time to reject violence and uphold Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
PM Mikati at UN Security Council: Time to reject violence and uphold Lebanon's sovereignty
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-25
Lebanon in focus at UN Security Council: Diplomatic efforts to avoid war consequences, crucial 24 hours ahead
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-25
Lebanon in focus at UN Security Council: Diplomatic efforts to avoid war consequences, crucial 24 hours ahead
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:48
New Israeli strike targets Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:48
New Israeli strike targets Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
07:41
Hezbollah confirms assassination of senior Commander Ali Karaki
Lebanon News
07:41
Hezbollah confirms assassination of senior Commander Ali Karaki
0
Lebanon News
07:16
Body of Hezbollah leader has been recovered: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
07:16
Body of Hezbollah leader has been recovered: Sources tell Reuters
0
Lebanon News
06:43
Site of residential buildings destroyed in the strike on Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
06:43
Site of residential buildings destroyed in the strike on Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah (Video)
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites in Hermel, Baalbek areas
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites in Hermel, Baalbek areas
0
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Iraq seeks Arab meeting at UN General Assembly over Israel raids on Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Iraq seeks Arab meeting at UN General Assembly over Israel raids on Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-27
Senior official says Israel hopes to avoid ground invasion of Lebanon but won't rule it out
Lebanon News
2024-09-27
Senior official says Israel hopes to avoid ground invasion of Lebanon but won't rule it out
0
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Jordan's Safadi calls for immediate end to Lebanon escalation
Middle East News
2024-09-23
Jordan's Safadi calls for immediate end to Lebanon escalation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
2
Lebanon News
19:06
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien
Lebanon News
19:06
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien
3
Lebanon News
08:55
Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio
Lebanon News
08:55
Israeli air force conducts two assassination operations in Beirut: Israeli Army Radio
4
Lebanon News
12:30
Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
12:30
Israeli army claims killing of senior Hezbollah intelligence official Hassan Khalil Yassin in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
13:41
Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman
Lebanon News
13:41
Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman
6
Lebanon News
13:14
Israel strike targets warehouse near Beirut airport: AFP
Lebanon News
13:14
Israel strike targets warehouse near Beirut airport: AFP
7
Lebanon News
12:18
Reports of numerous people killed in Israeli airstrike on Chiyah; Israel claims target is Sheikh Nabil Kaouk
Lebanon News
12:18
Reports of numerous people killed in Israeli airstrike on Chiyah; Israel claims target is Sheikh Nabil Kaouk
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: A turning point for the Middle East?
News Bulletin Reports
13:23
Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: A turning point for the Middle East?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More