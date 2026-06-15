Zelensky calls for 'decisive' G7 response after Russian strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called for G7 leaders, meeting at a summit in France, to up their pressure on Moscow after the latest wave of deadly Russian strikes on Ukraine.



"It is very important that there be a response from the G7 countries, which are now gathering for their summit and that this response be decisive and substantive: more pressure on the aggressor and more support for Ukraine's air defense, especially anti-ballistic capabilities," Zelensky said.







AFP