Israeli army says it intercepted drone crossing maritime border

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 02:49
High views
Israeli army says it intercepted drone crossing maritime border
0min
Israeli army says it intercepted drone crossing maritime border

The Israeli army said on Monday, it intercepted a drone that crossed Israel’s northern maritime border. 

In addition, Israeli Army Radio reported that the unmanned aircraft was on course toward the Karish gas field.
 
A security source cited by Israeli media said the drone was launched by Hezbollah.

Israel

Karish

Gas

Field

Lebanon

Maritime

Border

Hezbollah

03:17

No airstrike on Chiyah; smoke cloud from previous strike confused residents: NNA

