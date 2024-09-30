Israeli Defense Minister appears to hint at a ground operation against Hezbollah

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 06:31
Israeli Defense Minister appears to hint at a ground operation against Hezbollah
Israeli Defense Minister appears to hint at a ground operation against Hezbollah

Israeli media reported that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seemed to hint on Monday at a possible ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Several media outlets quoted Gallant telling armored forces near the Lebanese border, "Eliminating Nasrallah is an important step, but it is not the end. To safely return the residents of the north to their homes, we will activate all our capabilities, including you."

Reuters

