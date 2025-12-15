Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army’s weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing

15-12-2025 | 07:56
Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army’s weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing
0min
Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army’s weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing

Sources told LBCI on Monday that during a presentation by the Lebanese army to ambassadors and military attachés at the South Litani Sector command center, diplomatic questions centered on the effectiveness of the first phase of the army’s weapons control plan, the transition to its second phase, and the challenges the army is facing.

Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal emphasized the importance of supporting the military, ensuring all parties adhere to the ceasefire agreement, and respecting Lebanon’s territorial sovereignty.

It is worth noting that these comments came during an organized guided tour in the area south of the Litani River for diplomats accredited to Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Litani River

Weapons

