Health Ministry reports casualties from Israeli airstrikes on Hermel and Ain Ed Delb

Lebanon News
2024-09-30 | 07:07
High views
Health Ministry reports casualties from Israeli airstrikes on Hermel and Ain Ed Delb
Health Ministry reports casualties from Israeli airstrikes on Hermel and Ain Ed Delb

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry announced that 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in the Israeli airstrikes on Hermel Sunday night.

In a separate update, the center reported that 45 people were killed and 70 others injured in the Israeli assault on Ain Ed Delb east of Sidon on Sunday.
 

Lebanon News

Health Ministry

Casualties

Deaths

Injuries

Israel

Airstrikes

Hermel

Ain Ed Delb

Lebanon

