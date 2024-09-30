German air force to fly out some Beirut embassy staff, dependents

Germany sent an air force plane to Lebanon on Monday to fly out some Beirut embassy staff and their dependents as well as German citizens with medical conditions, the government said.



"An Air Force A321 aircraft flew to Beirut today to support the departure of the colleagues and their families," said a joint statement by the foreign and defense ministries. "German nationals who are particularly at risk due to medical circumstances are also being taken on the Bundeswehr aircraft."





AFP