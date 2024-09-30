Israeli army expands artillery shelling to new areas along Lebanon border, reports say

2024-09-30 | 15:42
Israeli army expands artillery shelling to new areas along Lebanon border, reports say
Israeli army expands artillery shelling to new areas along Lebanon border, reports say

Israeli media reported that the Israeli army is broadening its artillery shelling to cover more areas along the border with Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Artillery

Shelling

Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi meets with French Foreign Minister in Bkerke to discuss presidential election and regional stability
No airstrike on Chiyah; smoke cloud from previous strike confused residents: NNA
