EU’s Borrell urges emergency talks as Lebanon crisis deepens

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Vice President of the European Commission, has called for an extraordinary meeting with EU foreign ministers to address the crisis in Lebanon.



In a statement released by the EU delegation in Lebanon, the meeting reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to leading efforts toward a political solution and preventing further militarization of the conflict.



The statement said the EU remains determined to push for a diplomatic resolution, an immediate ceasefire, the deployment of the Lebanese army, the election of a president, the formation of a government, and the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



“Because of this, I decided to convene an informal meeting of our ministers,” Borrell said, citing widespread Israeli airstrikes on Beirut and across Lebanon since last Friday.



“The consequences are significant. While these strikes likely targeted Hezbollah leaders, they also clearly violate the sovereignty of an independent state,” he added.



Borrell emphasized that Israel’s right to self-defense must comply with humanitarian law and international legal standards.



“This council was called in light of the events of the past weekend and the fact that, according to Lebanese authorities, there are one million internally displaced persons—many of whom are trying to flee to Syria,” Borrell said.



He further stated, “It is clear, as several of our members reaffirmed during this meeting, that this situation began with Hezbollah’s attacks on the border after October 7, along with attacks on the Israeli army in Gaza.”



Borrell announced that the EU and its peace mechanism had approved 15 million euros in new assistance for 2024. However, given the deteriorating situation, additional EU support is under consideration.



The EU reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, urging both sides to fully implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 to ensure the safe return of displaced civilians on both sides of the border as part of a broader negotiated settlement.



Borrell also called on the Lebanese army to play a crucial role in stabilizing local and regional security.



“In this emergency, UNIFIL plays a key role in stabilizing the situation,” he said, referring to the United Nations peacekeeping force.



“The safety and security of these peacekeepers are paramount, and we call on all parties to protect this vital mission. The EU and its member states are ready to build on their strong support for UNIFIL to help it achieve its mission and strengthen its role under U.N. Security Council resolutions,” he continued.



Additionally, Borrell affirmed that EU member states are calling for an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council and will intensify diplomatic efforts to push for a ceasefire.