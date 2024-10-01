UNIFIL informed of Israeli ground incursion, calls for de-escalation

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) issued a statement Tuesday calling for de-escalation after the Israeli army informed the UN of its intent to conduct limited ground incursions into Lebanon.



Despite the escalation, UNIFIL peacekeepers remain stationed in their positions. "Peacekeeper safety and security is paramount," the statement said.



The UN force noted that any crossing of the border constitutes a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a breach of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.



"We urge all actors to step back from such escalatory acts, which will only lead to more violence and bloodshed," the statement said. "The price of continuing the current course of action is too high."



UNIFIL also stressed the importance of protecting civilians and avoiding the targeting of civilian infrastructure.



The peacekeeping force reiterated the need for respect for international law and called on all parties to recommit to Resolution 1701 as the only viable solution for restoring stability in the region.