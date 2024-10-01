News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia says Israel must 'immediately' withdraw troops from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-01 | 07:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia says Israel must 'immediately' withdraw troops from Lebanon
Russia urged Israel to "immediately" pull its troops out of southern Lebanon on Tuesday after the Israeli military began what it called "limited" raids against Hezbollah militants in the area.
"Russia strongly condemns the attack on Lebanon and calls on the Israeli authorities to immediately cease hostilities, withdraw their troops from Lebanese territory, and engage in a real search for peaceful ways to resolve the Middle East conflict," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.
AFP
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
Russia
Israel
Withdraw
Troops
Lebanon
Attacks
Hezbollah
Next
China says 'highly concerned' over Israel-Lebanon escalation
Israeli army destroys offensive tunnels in Lebanon, reports Channel 14
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:45
Hezbollah targets Israeli troops in Metula near Lebanon border
Lebanon News
02:45
Hezbollah targets Israeli troops in Metula near Lebanon border
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Following Hezbollah's Nasrallah death, Lebanon's PM Mikati urges national responsibility in response to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Following Hezbollah's Nasrallah death, Lebanon's PM Mikati urges national responsibility in response to Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army launches new wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army launches new wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-08
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
Lebanon News
2024-09-08
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:03
Lebanon's Health Ministry adds hotline for displaced, reminds of available medical services
Lebanon News
09:03
Lebanon's Health Ministry adds hotline for displaced, reminds of available medical services
0
Lebanon News
08:47
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border
Lebanon News
08:47
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border
0
Lebanon News
08:15
Gebran Bassil: Presidential vacuum only serves Israel's interests
Lebanon News
08:15
Gebran Bassil: Presidential vacuum only serves Israel's interests
0
Middle East News
08:12
Israeli defense minister briefs US on 'targeted raids' in south Lebanon
Middle East News
08:12
Israeli defense minister briefs US on 'targeted raids' in south Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
Iran's Foreign Ministry monitors developments with Lebanese authorities, pledges response to Israeli actions
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
Iran's Foreign Ministry monitors developments with Lebanese authorities, pledges response to Israeli actions
0
Lebanon News
02:45
Hezbollah targets Israeli troops in Metula near Lebanon border
Lebanon News
02:45
Hezbollah targets Israeli troops in Metula near Lebanon border
0
Lebanon News
03:44
Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights to Nov 30
Lebanon News
03:44
Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights to Nov 30
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:05
Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh
Lebanon News
16:05
Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?
3
Lebanon News
16:54
Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)
Lebanon News
16:54
Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)
4
Lebanon News
02:32
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
Lebanon News
02:32
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
5
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river
Lebanon News
05:37
Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river
6
Lebanon News
14:23
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters
Lebanon News
14:23
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters
7
Lebanon News
12:22
Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters
Lebanon News
12:22
Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters
8
Lebanon News
04:54
Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war
Lebanon News
04:54
Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More