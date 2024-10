The Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X that its forces have carried out "numerous precision operations in South Lebanon to neutralize Hezbollah's combat infrastructure."



According to the statement published in a video, the operations targeted areas in border villages that pose a threat to northern Israeli towns.



"In recent months, under the command of Israel's Northern Command, Israeli forces have conducted several cross-border raids targeting Hezbollah's elite "Radwan Force" to destroy its ability to launch attacks and infiltrate Israeli sovereignty," Adraee added.



The statement noted that Israeli fighters penetrated villages and rugged terrains, claiming to have discovered underground tunnels and weapon depots.



"During these operations, we uncovered underground facilities, weapons depots, and fighter preparation sites. Our forces gathered crucial intelligence, destroyed advanced Iranian-made weapons, and dismantled underground structures."



He claimed that the raids, conducted over 200 nights, resulted in the discovery and destruction of various underground complexes, including weapons depots and explosives storage facilities.



The military has allegedly neutralized thousands of military targets, including hundreds of arms depots and several tons of explosives, with some of the captured weapons being transported back to Israel.



Adraee emphasized that the military efforts aim to strip Hezbollah of its operational capabilities and push them away from the Israeli border, ensuring the safe return of residents in northern Israel.



He added that the Israeli army will continue its operations tonight, with a focus on completing the ground offensive in Lebanon as swiftly as possible.



Furthermore, Adraee announced that Israel plans to present its findings on Hezbollah's offensive plans to the international community.



The spokesman also claimed that they found a map and a tunnel heading towards the Israeli border "to occupy towns shown on the map."



He concluded by saying, "We will not go to Beirut or the cities of southern Lebanon."

