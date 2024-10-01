Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

2024-10-01 | 09:03
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

Syrian state television reported Tuesday the arrival of an Iranian plane at Latakia International Airport, carrying humanitarian aid intended for Lebanese citizens who have fled to Syria amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

This comes after Israel launched a series of attacks on several villages and towns in Lebanon.
 

