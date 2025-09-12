China urges 'dialogue' with US over TikTok

Variety and Tech
12-09-2025 | 10:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China urges &#39;dialogue&#39; with US over TikTok
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China urges 'dialogue' with US over TikTok

China urged the United States on Friday to address its TikTok dispute through dialogue, as top leaders from both countries are set to discuss the social media platform in Spain next week.

Beijing's commerce ministry called on Washington to "work with China on the basis of mutual respect and equal consultations, to resolve each other's concerns through dialogue and find a solution to the problem," according to a statement.

AFP
 

World News

Variety and Tech

China

United States

TikTok

Social Media

LBCI Next
The Netherlands to boycott Eurovision 2026 if Israel takes part: Broadcaster
World has 'lost a giant' with Armani's death: Donatella Versace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-29

China says firmly opposes Taiwan leader visiting US, urges 'prudence'

LBCI
World News
2025-08-15

China 'opposes' European sanctions over Iran's nuclear program

LBCI
World News
2025-07-24

Xi says China, EU must deepen trust, but bloc chief urges 'real solutions'

LBCI
World News
2025-07-11

Rubio says meeting with China's Wang 'constructive and positive'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:48

The Netherlands to boycott Eurovision 2026 if Israel takes part: Broadcaster

LBCI
World News
2025-09-04

World has 'lost a giant' with Armani's death: Donatella Versace

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-08-22

From Beirut to global brands: André Zakhya turns imagination into impact for Google, PUMA, and more

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Rescuers say seven injured in central Israel after Iran missile attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-30

Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

LBCI
Middle East News
13:12

Hamas says chief negotiator survived Israel strike in Qatar

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:25

BDL says Lebanon's foreign currency and gold reserves rise amid global interest rate pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits

LBCI
Middle East News
11:00

UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:16

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack

LBCI
Middle East News
15:31

Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Lebanon appoints new members to Judicial Council after cabinet approval

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More