Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister

Lebanon News
2024-10-01 | 15:56
High views
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister

Minister of Public Works Ali Hamie announced late Tuesday that Lebanese airspace will reopen and air traffic will resume. This decision follows monitoring and a proposal from the relevant authorities at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ali Hamie

Airspace

Air Traffic

Aviation

LBCI reports: Security sources confirm no Israeli ground incursions amid airstrikes in south Lebanon
Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights to Nov 30
