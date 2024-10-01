News
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
Lebanon News
2024-10-01 | 15:56
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
Minister of Public Works Ali Hamie announced late Tuesday that Lebanese airspace will reopen and air traffic will resume. This decision follows monitoring and a proposal from the relevant authorities at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ali Hamie
Airspace
Air Traffic
Aviation
LBCI reports: Security sources confirm no Israeli ground incursions amid airstrikes in south Lebanon
Lufthansa extends suspension of Beirut flights to Nov 30
Learn More