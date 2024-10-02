Hezbollah reports retreat of Israeli forces following clashes in Odaisseh

Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 00:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah reports retreat of Israeli forces following clashes in Odaisseh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah reports retreat of Israeli forces following clashes in Odaisseh

Hezbollah announced that its fighters engaged in a confrontation with Israeli infantry forces early Wednesday morning.

According to Hezbollah's statement, the Israeli troops attempted to infiltrate the town of Odaisseh from the direction of Khillat al-Mahafer.

Hezbollah reported that its fighters clashed with the Israeli forces, inflicting casualties and forcing them to retreat from the area.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Israel

Forces

Lebanon

Troops

Odeissah

LBCI Next
Israeli army warns against travel in Litani area due to rising conflict
Israel airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, affecting Civil Defense operations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Hezbollah targets Israeli troops in Metula near Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-10

Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

Israeli soldiers injured in clash with Hezbollah near Lebanon border, Israeli media reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut southern suburbs near Choueifat area

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

20 shells fired from Lebanon target northern Israel, Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:55

Israeli army warns against travel in Litani area due to rising conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut southern suburbs near Choueifat area

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-19

Israel violated global child rights treaty in Gaza, UN committee says

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:48

Lebanon reports 55 dead, and 156 injured from Israeli airstrikes in 24 hours

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:29

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Hezbollah strikes Israel's Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments

LBCI
Middle East News
13:08

IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More