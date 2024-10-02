News
Spain to send two military planes to evacuate citizens from Lebanon, Defense Minister says
Lebanon News
2024-10-02 | 04:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Spain to send two military planes to evacuate citizens from Lebanon, Defense Minister says
On Wednesday, the Spanish newswire Europa Press reported, citing Defense Minister Margarita Robles, that Spain plans to send two military planes to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon.
Reuters
Lebanon News
World News
Spain
Defense Minister
Military
Planes
Lebanon
Evacuation
Maersk continues Beirut port calls despite disruption
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut southern suburbs near Choueifat area
0
Middle East News
07:52
Iranian president heads to Qatar on planned visit
Middle East News
07:52
Iranian president heads to Qatar on planned visit
0
World News
07:51
Germany summons Iran's ambassador over missile attack on Israel
World News
07:51
Germany summons Iran's ambassador over missile attack on Israel
0
World News
07:42
South Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Middle East
World News
07:42
South Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Middle East
0
Middle East News
07:38
Germany urges its nationals to leave Iran
Middle East News
07:38
Germany urges its nationals to leave Iran
0
Lebanon News
07:23
Hezbollah after clashes with Israeli army at the border: This is only the first round
Lebanon News
07:23
Hezbollah after clashes with Israeli army at the border: This is only the first round
0
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanon's Economy Minister confirms sufficient food supplies and incoming medical aid
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanon's Economy Minister confirms sufficient food supplies and incoming medical aid
0
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli media: 110 rockets launched from Lebanon, officer dead in overnight clashes
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli media: 110 rockets launched from Lebanon, officer dead in overnight clashes
0
Lebanon News
06:35
Israeli drone targets Lebanese Army as soldiers work to reopen blocked road in southern Lebanon: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:35
Israeli drone targets Lebanese Army as soldiers work to reopen blocked road in southern Lebanon: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
23:58
Israel airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, affecting Civil Defense operations
Lebanon News
23:58
Israel airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, affecting Civil Defense operations
0
Lebanon News
04:07
Spain to send two military planes to evacuate citizens from Lebanon, Defense Minister says
Lebanon News
04:07
Spain to send two military planes to evacuate citizens from Lebanon, Defense Minister says
0
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut southern suburbs near Choueifat area
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut southern suburbs near Choueifat area
0
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
0
Middle East News
12:47
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
12:47
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:03
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
09:03
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
1
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
2
Lebanon News
15:56
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
Lebanon News
15:56
Lebanese airspace to reopen as air traffic resumes, says Public Works Minister
3
Lebanon News
17:29
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:29
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation alert to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
13:46
Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments
Lebanon News
13:46
Lebanon closes airspace for two hours amid regional developments
5
Middle East News
13:08
IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination
Middle East News
13:08
IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination
6
Lebanon News
09:42
Israeli army releases video from inside Hezbollah tunnel
Lebanon News
09:42
Israeli army releases video from inside Hezbollah tunnel
7
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli army launches two airstrikes near Al-Zahraa Hospital and Al-Jandoulin roundabout in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli army launches two airstrikes near Al-Zahraa Hospital and Al-Jandoulin roundabout in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
8
Lebanon News
08:47
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border
Lebanon News
08:47
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army to continue operations tonight, claims to have found map and tunnel heading toward Israel's border
