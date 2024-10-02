MP Elias Bou Saab called for establishing common ground to enable the swift election of a president.



Following his visit with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, he noted that Berri has shown flexibility and no longer insists on dialogue as a prerequisite for the presidential election.



Bou Saab also addressed the ongoing Israeli attacks and extended his condolences over the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.



He emphasized the need to find a way to achieve a ceasefire based on the proposed initiative to implement Resolution 1701.



He reaffirmed the official stance that Lebanon is committed to a ceasefire, stating, "This war is criminal, and a diplomatic solution is the way forward."



He added, "Lebanese homes are open to the displaced, but if the war escalates, we do not know how Lebanon will bear that burden."



He stressed that the Lebanese state is in contact with allied countries and appeals to those who can help, while also expressing gratitude to those who have provided assistance.



He noted that there is no fear of internal strife in Lebanon, asserting, "As long as the Israeli aggression continues, Lebanon remains united."