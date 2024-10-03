Heavy shelling in Arnoun as loud explosions heard across Nabatieh from attacks on Khiam and Kfarkela, south Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-03 | 02:10
High views
Heavy shelling in Arnoun as loud explosions heard across Nabatieh from attacks on Khiam and Kfarkela, south Lebanon
Heavy shelling in Arnoun as loud explosions heard across Nabatieh from attacks on Khiam and Kfarkela, south Lebanon

The town of Arnoun has come under shelling, with reports of intense bombardment resonating throughout Nabatieh, believed to be originating from the ongoing attacks on Khiam and Kfarkela. 

