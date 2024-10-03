News
Avichay Adraee accuses Hezbollah of smuggling weapons from Syria through Masnaa border crossing
Lebanon News
2024-10-03 | 05:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Avichay Adraee accuses Hezbollah of smuggling weapons from Syria through Masnaa border crossing
The Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced via his account that "the Israeli army has uncovered an attempt by Hezbollah to use the Masnaa civilian border crossing between Syria and Lebanon to transport weaponry into Lebanon."
He stated, "The Israeli army urges the Lebanese state to conduct thorough inspections of trucks passing through the civilian crossings and to return any trucks and vehicles containing weaponry back to Syria.''
He added, ''Since the targeting of smuggling routes along the Syrian-Lebanese border last Thursday, the Masnaa border crossing has become the main route used by Hezbollah to transfer weaponry. The Masnaa crossing is a civilian passage located between Syria and Lebanon and is under the control of the Lebanese state."
He noted, "After the bombing of its border crossings, Hezbollah has been attempting over the past week, through its Unit 4400, to carry out operations for transporting and smuggling sensitive weaponry—both land-based weapons and those intended for the southern Lebanon front—via the Masnaa crossing."
He continued, "Four days ago, the Israeli army targeted a truck loaded with weapons that Hezbollah was attempting to smuggle into Lebanon. The images show powerful explosions after the strike, indicating the presence of weapons there.''
''Hezbollah has turned the transport of weaponry into a civilian crossing, which endangers the citizens of Lebanon and their interests. The Lebanese state is responsible for its official border crossings and is capable of preventing Hezbollah from passing through these crossings," Adraee said.
He called on the Lebanese state to "conduct thorough inspections of trucks passing through the civilian crossings and to return any trucks and vehicles containing weaponry back to Syria."
He emphasized, "The Israeli army will not allow the smuggling of these weaponry and will not hesitate to act if necessary, just as it has throughout this war."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Avichay Adraee
Israel
Army
Hezbollah
Smuggling
Weapons
Syria
Masnaa
Border Crossing
Lebanon
