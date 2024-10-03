Former Minister Ziyad Baroud emphasized that the current situation is critical for the Lebanese Army to ensure stability, highlighting the need to rebuild its capabilities.



He remarked, "The implementation of Resolution 1701 has never been fully realized in the past 18 years due to ongoing violations. Are we now considering a new approach? What role do the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL play in this?"



Baroud noted that the issue extends beyond Lebanon, suggesting we are heading towards a regional conflict. "I am acutely aware of the interests of other nations, and it feels like we've been left to fend for ourselves. We need our allies to help stop the fighting and protect civilians," he said.



He added that "the way Israel's military operates goes beyond reasonable limits. We have faced challenges since 2019, and if the war were to end today, what kind of Lebanon would emerge?"



He stressed the importance of unity, noting that the challenges ahead are significant and that differences should be postponed until after the war, allowing for dialogue to manage them.



Regarding the presidency and the tripartite meeting, he highlighted that efforts to elect a president are promising, with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri working to put the file back on track.



He emphasized that "What matters more than the name is the new president's agenda, which should establish a roadmap for post-war recovery. Therefore, it is essential to agree on a president who can work with a cohesive governmental team and implement necessary reforms."



He pointed out that while a comprehensive Christian consensus on every issue isn't required, there should be a minimum agreement on fundamental principles.