MP Hussein Hajj Hassan warns of Israeli occupation, calls for state action

Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP Hussein Hajj Hassan said Lebanon faces "many challenges and obligations" and must remain prepared to uphold former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s directives.



Speaking on Saturday, he said at least five points remain occupied by Israel's army, noting Washington's role as head of the ceasefire monitoring committee.



Addressing sovereignty advocates, he said Israel continues to occupy Lebanese land, kill civilians, and destroy homes while officials remain silent. He called on the state to fulfill its duty to liberate land and prevent Israeli attacks.



Hajj Hassan also questioned whether the Arab world is prepared to counter the "Israeli-American project," warning that statements alone are not enough to stop regional fragmentation and displacement.



He concluded by asserting that Hezbollah and its supporters remain a formidable force, pointing to the February 23 commemorations as proof that Hezbollah and the Amal Movement cannot be sidelined in Lebanon.