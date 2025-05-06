French President Macron to meet Syrian president on Wednesday

French President Emmanuel Macron will host a meeting with Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Paris on Wednesday, the French presidency said Tuesday.



During the meeting, Macron will reaffirm France's support for the construction of a "free, stable and sovereign Syria that respects all the components of the Syrian society," the statement said.



Sharaa in February received an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to visit France in the "coming weeks."







Reuters