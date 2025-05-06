Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane

06-05-2025 | 11:40
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon&#39;s Kfar Roummane
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane

An Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle on Tuesday in Kfar Roummane in South Lebanon.

No additional information has been provided.

