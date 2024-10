A Lebanese soldier was killed, and several others were injured when a joint convoy of the Red Cross and the Lebanese Army came under attack near the town of Tyre.



The convoy was on a mission to evacuate at the time of the incident.

The Lebanese Army confirmed in a statement on X that "One soldier was killed and another injured in an attack by Israeli forces while conducting an evacuation and rescue mission in collaboration with the Lebanese Red Cross in the town of Taybeh, Marjaayoun."