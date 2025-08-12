Military plan to be activated: Occupation of Gaza by Israel set to move forward

News Bulletin Reports
12-08-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Military plan to be activated: Occupation of Gaza by Israel set to move forward
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Military plan to be activated: Occupation of Gaza by Israel set to move forward

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Akram Chehayeb
Israeli military and security institutions have failed to convince the political establishment to reverse the decision to occupy Gaza, as the army submitted to the demand to prepare a military plan and present it to the Cabinet within a few days.

According to the Cabinet's demands, the plan faces two main challenges: ensuring the lives of living hostages and minimizing Israel's international standing.

However, the Israeli army acknowledges that these demands cannot be fulfilled.

The first phase of the plan includes recruiting at least 250,000 soldiers out of a total of 450,000. This is the first aspect that the army has not yet been able to implement.

Next is to train and prepare the army to carry out large-scale military operations focused on Gaza City and the central camps, with the aim of closing access and supply routes, cutting off the city from its surroundings, and weakening Hamas forces from within.

Another integral part of the plan is the establishment of protected humanitarian zones for the civilian population, in which 12 centralized food stations will be set up to distribute aid under Israeli supervision.

At the same time, while there has been no breakthrough in the prisoner deal and no Israeli vision for the day after the war, behind-the-scenes moves are underway to appoint a Palestinian Authority governor of the Gaza Strip, Samir Hulileh, the former Secretary-General of the Palestinian government, who has expressed his agreement to the initiative. 

These moves are led by an Israeli-Canadian named Ari Ben-Menashe, who is registered in America as a "lobbyist" and aims to make the appointment under the auspices of the Arab League acceptable to Israel and the United States, and ultimately allow for a "day after" the war in terms of controlling Gaza.

The plan includes the deployment of American and Arab troops in the Gaza Strip, recognition by the United Nations of the Strip's special status, leasing land from Egypt for an airport and seaport in Sinai, and obtaining rights to drill for gas off the coast of Gaza, among other things.

Hulileh was quoted as saying that the first necessary step is for the parties to commit to a permanent ceasefire and end the war.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Middle East

Israel

Gaza

Palestine

Occupation

Army

LBCI Next
Food poisoning cases double: Extreme heat drives food safety concerns across Lebanon and beyond
Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-11

Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-08

Occupation of Gaza: Israeli cabinet approves Gaza control plan with controversial hostage strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-06

Netanyahu pushes Gaza occupation plan amid mounting risks and potential military unrest

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-09

France to seek 'swift return' of citizens aboard Gaza-bound boat intercepted by Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Post-war reality: Hezbollah's capabilities between Israeli narratives and ground facts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army losses unexplained: South Lebanon blasts deepen mystery over munitions clearance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Food poisoning cases double: Extreme heat drives food safety concerns across Lebanon and beyond

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

MP Bassil says Lebanon must withdraw from 'axis conflict,' state must have exclusive arms control

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Post-war reality: Hezbollah's capabilities between Israeli narratives and ground facts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:17

Norway sovereign fund expects to sell more Israeli stocks over Gaza, West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Syrian Foreign Ministry says to LBCI the country is open to cooperating with Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Syrian Foreign Ministry says to LBCI the country is open to cooperating with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Post-war reality: Hezbollah's capabilities between Israeli narratives and ground facts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?

LBCI
Sports News
13:49

Lebanon secures win against Japan 97-73 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army losses unexplained: South Lebanon blasts deepen mystery over munitions clearance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Food poisoning cases double: Extreme heat drives food safety concerns across Lebanon and beyond

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Lebanon's PM encourages young diaspora to engage in political, economic, and cultural life on heritage visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Military plan to be activated: Occupation of Gaza by Israel set to move forward

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More