Iraqi Oil Ministry considers exporting crude oil through Lebanon's Tripoli Port

12-08-2025 | 10:16
Iraqi Oil Ministry considers exporting crude oil through Lebanon&#39;s Tripoli Port
Iraqi Oil Ministry considers exporting crude oil through Lebanon's Tripoli Port

The Iraqi Oil Ministry said it is considering exporting crude oil through Lebanon's Tripoli Port and will study the renewal of a pipeline linking Iraq to Syria.

The ministry announced plans to form a joint committee to assess the condition of the pipeline.

The statement came during a visit by Syria's energy minister to Baghdad for talks on cooperation in the oil, gas, and energy sectors.

