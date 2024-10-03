Israeli attacks on Lebanon result in 1,974 killed and 9,384 injured: Health Ministry

2024-10-03 | 08:23
Israeli attacks on Lebanon result in 1,974 killed and 9,384 injured: Health Ministry
0min
Israeli attacks on Lebanon result in 1,974 killed and 9,384 injured: Health Ministry

Health Minister Firas Abiad firmly denied Israel's claims that weapons are being stored in Lebanese hospitals, rejecting accusations against medical teams for allegedly transporting arms. 

Abiad stated that these accusations are baseless and only aim to justify Israel's continued attacks on vital civilian infrastructure. He reiterated the commitment of Lebanon's medical professionals to providing care to all those affected by the ongoing violence.

The Israeli aggression in Lebanon has resulted in 1,974 killed, including 127 children, and 9,384 injured, according to the latest figures from the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Among the victims are 97 medical and emergency personnel, highlighting the dangers faced by those on the front lines of humanitarian aid.

Additionally, dozens of medical facilities have been damaged during the conflict, further straining Lebanon's healthcare system. 

Despite these challenges, the minister assured that efforts to provide care to the wounded and displaced would continue.

