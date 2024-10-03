News
World Bank allocates $250 million in aid to Lebanon for emergency relief
2024-10-03
World Bank allocates $250 million in aid to Lebanon for emergency relief
The World Bank has reallocated $250 million, initially intended for renewable energy projects in Lebanon, to provide emergency assistance to those displaced by recent Israeli airstrikes.
In a statement issued Thursday, the Washington-based financial institution said it had activated its emergency response plan to redirect existing funds designated for Lebanon to address the urgent needs of affected populations.
“This emergency assistance will be provided in close coordination with our development and humanitarian partners,” the statement said.
World Bank
Fund
Lebanon
Aid
Israel
Airstrikes
