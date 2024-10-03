World Bank allocates $250 million in aid to Lebanon for emergency relief

Lebanon News
2024-10-03 | 14:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
World Bank allocates $250 million in aid to Lebanon for emergency relief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
World Bank allocates $250 million in aid to Lebanon for emergency relief

The World Bank has reallocated $250 million, initially intended for renewable energy projects in Lebanon, to provide emergency assistance to those displaced by recent Israeli airstrikes.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Washington-based financial institution said it had activated its emergency response plan to redirect existing funds designated for Lebanon to address the urgent needs of affected populations.

“This emergency assistance will be provided in close coordination with our development and humanitarian partners,” the statement said.

Lebanon News

World Bank

Fund

Lebanon

Aid

Israel

Airstrikes

LBCI Next
Islamic Health Organization mourns seven killed in Israeli airstrike on Beirut's Bachoura
Airstrikes target villages and towns in Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts, south Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:38

Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Bekaa kill 37, wound 151: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Lebanon reports 46 deaths, 85 injuries from Israeli airstrikes in past 24 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Israeli airstrikes kill 22 in southern Lebanon, injure dozens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Lebanon reports 55 dead, and 156 injured from Israeli airstrikes in 24 hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:53

Adraee issues new warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:38

Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Bekaa kill 37, wound 151: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Massive Israeli strikes on Beirut's suburbs described as 'larger in scale' than the one that assassinated Hezbollah's Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Israeli army spokesperson says airstrike kills key Hezbollah official involved in missile production

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Massive Israeli strikes on Beirut's suburbs described as 'larger in scale' than the one that assassinated Hezbollah's Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:57

Israel's Adraee confirms killing of Hezbollah's Khader al-Shahabi, responsible for Majdal Shams incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli military industries base in Haifa Bay

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

WHO: 28 health workers killed in Lebanon over 24 hours

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:59

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah in Kesrouane (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Israel pounds Beirut's southern suburbs with a series of airstrikes; Kayfoun in Aley district targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:25

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Lebanese soldier killed, several injured in Israeli attack on Red Cross and army convoy near Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:02

Israel's Adraee issues urgent warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:19

Multiple Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah: 17 Israeli officers and soldiers dead in Thursday clashes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More