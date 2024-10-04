Nine killed, 24 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut

2024-10-03 | 23:02
Nine killed, 24 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut
Nine killed, 24 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center reported Friday that nine people were killed and 24 others injured after Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut in the past 24 hours.

