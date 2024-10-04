Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon villages

The Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an urgent warning to residents of several villages in southern Lebanon, including Henniye, Sammaaiyeh, Rachidiyeh, Zqouq Mefdi, Shemlaya, Chabriha, Borgholiyeh, Qassmieh camp, Nabi Qassem, Jbal El Botm, Ain Baal, Bazouriye, Tayr Debba, Chadiit Farm, Borj Rahhal, Srebbine, Biyad, Bafliyeh, Thar Barriyat Jaber, Chhour, Arzoun, Basteet, Jebel el Aadas, Sultaniyeh, Dounine, Touline, Tamriyyah, Majdal Selm, El Qsair, Aadchit El Qsair, Deir Seryan, Deir Mimas, and Qlayaa.



The Israeli army claimed that Hezbollah's activities have compelled the military to take strong action against them, emphasizing that it does not intend to harm civilians.



The warning included, ''Residents are urged to evacuate their homes immediately and head to Awali River for their safety.''



The Israeli army claimed that ''Anyone near Hezbollah elements, facilities, or weaponry is at risk. Houses used by Hezbollah for military purposes are likely to be targeted.''



The military called on residents to leave their homes without delay and advised against traveling south, as doing so could put them in danger.



The warning added, ''Residents will be notified when it is safe to return to their homes.''