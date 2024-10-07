Qatari aid to arrive in Beirut Tuesday with Qatari International Cooperation Minister Lolwah Al-Khater leading the airlift

A shipment of aid from Qatar is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday, led by Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah Al-Khater.



Nasser Yassin, the government’s emergency committee coordinator, will receive the aid before she meets with Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Grand Serail.



Al-Khater is also scheduled to visit one of the evacuation centers during her trip.